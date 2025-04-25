Nigerian Breweries commissions skills acquisition centre in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerian Breweries Plc has commissioned a state-of-the-art Maltina Skills Acquisition Centre in Kakuri, Kaduna, as part of its commitment to empowering host communities through sustainable development initiatives.

At the commissioning ceremony, Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, described the initiative as the beginning of new opportunities and a vital step toward economic independence for many young people across the state.

“The impact of this centre will extend far beyond its walls. As these young people acquire skills and economic independence, they will contribute to the growth of our local economy, strengthen their communities, and inspire others to follow similar paths of self-development,” Balarabe stated.

She commended Nigerian Breweries for its corporate social responsibility efforts, noting that the project aligns with the priorities of Governor Uba Sani’s administration, particularly in promoting technical and vocational education.

“The Kaduna State Government recognizes the importance of equipping our youth with practical, market-ready skills. This centre will transform job seekers into job creators, reduce unemployment, and foster self-reliance,” she added.

Balarabe reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private and corporate organisations to thrive and contribute meaningfully to Kaduna’s development.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, described the centre as a milestone achievement in the company’s journey toward economic empowerment and sustainability.

“This centre is a testament to our commitment to enriching lives and building a future of opportunities for the youth and women of Kakuri. It responds to the evolving needs of today’s world, where skills are key drivers of economic transformation,” Essaadi said.

He noted that the centre would offer training in vocational skills such as tailoring, shoemaking, catering, hairdressing, ICT, and other trades essential for financial independence. He urged beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity and embrace it as a springboard toward personal and economic growth.

Representing the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamali, at the event, the District Head of Makera, Alhaji Shehu Tijani, applauded the long-standing relationship between Nigerian Breweries and the Kakuri community. He highlighted the company’s consistent support over the past six decades through various empowerment programs and developmental initiatives.

Bamali also called on the company to support the centre’s sustainability by ensuring regular maintenance of its facilities to preserve their quality and functionality for future beneficiaries.