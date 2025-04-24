Nigerian-born US citizen indicted for $690k wire fraud, false citizenship claim

A Nigerian-born United States citizen, Oladapo Olalekan Fadugba, is facing up to 27 years in prison following his indictment for wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and making false statements in connection with obtaining U.S. citizenship.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Fadugba, 40, of Jacksonville, was charged after an investigation revealed that he allegedly diverted more than $690,000 in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) funds, which were intended as reimbursements to a large local healthcare provider, into his personal bank accounts between October 2020 and July 2023.

The indictment also accuses Fadugba of making a false declaration under oath during his naturalisation process. He allegedly denied having committed any crimes or offences for which he had not been arrested, despite the ongoing fraudulent activities.

The U.S. government is also seeking an order of forfeiture amounting to $400,000, representing the estimated proceeds of the alleged crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasised that an indictment is merely a formal accusation and that Fadugba is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.