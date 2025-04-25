Nigerian Artist Kitay set to release new single “Ogogoro”

By Nnasom David

Exciting times lie ahead for fans of Nigerian music as singer and songwriter Okotete Okiemute, popularly known as Kitay, prepares to drop a new single titled “Ogogoro.”

Kitay first caught the attention of music lovers across West Africa when he emerged as the second runner-up in MTN Project Fame Season 9 back in 2016. He later went on to feature in The Voice Nigeria Season 3, where his vocal strength and stage presence further cemented his place as a rising talent in the Nigerian music scene.

But Kitay’s journey in music started even earlier. In 2013, he came in as the first runner-up at the Youth Blaze Gospel Talent Hunt, an experience that helped shape his artistry and laid the groundwork for his evolving sound.

Now, with a growing fanbase and a reputation for blending soulful melodies with Afrobeat influences, Kitay is ready to share his latest work. Although details around Ogogoro are still under wraps, the anticipation suggests something special is on the way.