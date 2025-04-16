Nigerian Army names Lt. Col. Anele as first female spokesperson

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia as the Acting Director, Army Public Relations — the first woman to hold the position.

Anele, a member of Direct Regular Course 15 and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), takes over from Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who has been posted to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre. Her appointment takes effect from April 22, 2025.

Before this elevation, Lt. Col. Anele completed a six-month strategic course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre and was subsequently posted to the Department of Civil-Military Relations.

She has previously served as Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff. Until her new role, she was with the Department of Civil-Military Relations.