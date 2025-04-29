Nigeria, UK sign MoU to combat cybercrimes, improve criminal justice system

Fagbemi

Nigeria on Tuesday signed a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK to combat the menace of cybercrimes in the two countries.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also launched the Joint Case Team on Cybercrime (JCTC), in response to the need for a coordinated and robust approach to fighting cybercrimes as contemplated in the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.

Fagbemi who signed the agreement , said the initiative was a transformative stride by the government to put an end to cybercrimes in the country.

According to Fagbemi, this is an initiative that marks a bold and transformative stride in Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

“Today is not merely the kick-start of a project, it is the birth of a vision, a vision built on a collaborative approach to combatting the menace of cybercrime.

” A vision that finds its foundation in the principles of synergy, coordination, and mutual respect among institutions committed to justice,” he said.

The minister said that although cybercrime was complex and constantly evolving and even though there was a national legal framework for combatting it, it was important to note that laws alone did not win battles.

“It is the people who interpret, enforce, and apply these laws that must be equipped, united, and empowered to act—swiftly, cohesively, and effectively.”

He also said that an effective criminal justice response required seamless cooperation between relevant actors, that is the investigators and prosecutors.

“International cooperation as a tool can only be effective if at national levels, there is collaboration which is constantly being strengthened and cybercriminals may exploit lack of coordination.”

For the part of the British Government, the Minister of State, Mr David Hanson said that his government was pleased to support and help Nigeria combat cybercrime.

He said that the team would enhance the government’s approach to crime and also help to improve the growth of the economies of both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He said the UK government was ready to help Nigeria combat fraud and other financial crimes that impede the development of Nigeria adding that cybercrime was a critical area that inhibited economic growth and development.

Also speaking, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho said that the collaborative efforts between Nigeria and UK would undoubtedly enhance both country’s capacity to

investigate, prosecute, and ultimately deter the sophisticated criminal activities.

” Today marks not just an agreement on paper, but a tangible demonstration of our collective resolve to confront the escalating threat of cybercrimes.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, where digital space permeates every facet of our lives, the insidious reach of cybercriminals poses a grave danger to our economies, our institutions, and the very fabric of our society.

” The challenges presented by cybercrime are multifaceted and transcend national borders. No single nation or agency, can effectively combat this menace in isolation.

” It demands a unified front, a pooling of resources, and a harmonisation of our expertise,” Tsoho said.

He was optimistic that the MoU would embody the spirit of collaboration, foster a framework for seamless cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint operations among the two country’s respective entities.

Tsoho who was represented by Justice Inyang Ekwo appealed to both teams not to underestimate the task ahead as cybercriminals were often highly organised, technologically adept, and operated with a global reach.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the team comprises the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrimes Centre (NPFNCCC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Others are the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (NgCert), from the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Federal Ministry of Justice, and

