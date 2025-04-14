Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago finalise air deal to enhance connectivity

The Federal Government signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with the Trinidad and Tobago government

By Dickson Omobola

The Federal Government signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with the Trinidad and Tobago government on Monday.

The agreement would open vital routes, offer more convenient travel options for Nigerians heading to the United States, and foster tourism, economic cooperation and cultural exchange with Afro-Caribbean nations.\

Mr Gbenga Saka, special assistant on digital media to Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on X, formerly Twitter, saying the agreement was signed at the VIP lounge of Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to him, this was achieved 20 years after initial BASA discussions were activated.

His post read: “It is another monumental step forward in civil aviation, as the BASA between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago has been officially signed today at the VIP lounge of Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago!

“This crucial agreement, championed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, unlocks greater air connectivity between our nations. The initial BASA discussions began in 2005 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo but have never been ratified until now, under the determined leadership.

“Its activation is a testament to the Minister’s vision and dedication, and it will open up vital routes, offering more convenient travel options for Nigerians heading to the U.S. and fostering tourism, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange with the Afro-Caribbean nations.

“This progress builds upon the discussions initiated during the Ambassador’s visit to the Minister in February 2024, in which efforts were renewed to advance this vital agreement.”

Vanguard News