Nigeria to host global South workshop on Climate Action and Just Energy Transition

By Nnasom David

Nigeria is set to host a major convening of climate and energy leaders as it welcomes stakeholders from across the Global South to the Peer Learning Workshop on Country Platforms for Climate Action and Just Energy Transition, scheduled for April 29-30, 2025, in Abuja.

Organized by Africa Policy Research Institute (APRI) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, the high-level workshop will bring together government leaders, private sector players, civil society organizations, and

international partners.

At the heart of the event is a shared goal: to explore how Nigeria can design its own Country Platform for Climate Action (CPCA), a coordinated national framework to drive low-emission growth, mobilize climate finance, and ensure a just, inclusive energy transition.

The workshop will draw lessons from countries like South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Senegal, which are already implementing Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs).

“This convening is not just about knowledge-sharing,” said Dr. Olumide Abimbola, founder and director of Africa Policy Research Institute (APRI). “It’s about defining Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa’s climate future and ensuring that our energy transition is equitable, homegrown, and economically sound.”

Insights from the two-day workshop will contribute directly to Nigeria’s forthcoming National Development Plan (2026-2030) and help to mainstream climate priorities across key sectors including power, transportation, agriculture, industry, and finance.

In the lead-up to the event, Africa Policy Research Institute (APRI) has released a background paper offering practical pathways for Nigeria’s transition.

The document presents lessons from global case studies and outlines bold, locally relevant strategies for implementing a coordinated, fundable, and inclusive climate framework across policy, infrastructure, and industry.