Nigeria to host Crown Princess of Sweden on official visit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Her Royal Highness Victoria Désirée, Crown Princess of Sweden, will embark on an official visit to Nigeria from Monday, April 7 to Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry.

According to the statement, the visit will focus on reinforcing diplomatic and economic cooperation between Nigeria and Sweden.

As part of her itinerary, the Crown Princess is expected to hold high-level meetings with top Nigerian government officials.

On the first day of the visit, she will be received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

She is also scheduled to meet with Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Governor of Lagos State.

A major highlight of her visit will be the formal commissioning of the Swedish Trade Office in Lagos — a move the Ministry described as a significant milestone in boosting bilateral trade.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the upcoming official visit of Her Royal Highness Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, to Nigeria, scheduled for Monday, 7th to Wednesday, 9th April 2025," the statement read.

“The visiting royalty will be received by high-ranking Nigerian officials and also engage in a series of high-level discussions aimed at further strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between both nations.

“Crown Princess Victoria will be received in audience by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

“She is also to meet with His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, the Governor of Lagos State and commission the Swedish Trade office in Lagos.”

Ebienfa noted that the visit underscores the robust partnership between both countries, with a shared interest in trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural ties.

“This visit underscores the strong and cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Sweden, as well as our shared commitment to fostering mutual cooperation in areas of trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

“Nigeria remains committed to deepening its relationship with Sweden, and we look forward to a fruitful engagement that will benefit both nations,” the statement concluded.

