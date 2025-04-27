Nigeria sympathises with Iran over tragic Shahid Rajaee Port explosion

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed deep sympathy to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, conveyed Nigeria’s condolences to the families of the 28 people who lost their lives and the more than 800 others injured in the incident.

The Federal Government also commended the swift response of Iranian emergency services.

The statement read in part: “Nigeria stands in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time and shares in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

We commend the swift response of emergency services and urge continued efforts to assist the injured and affected communities.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire nation of Iran.”

The explosion, which struck one of Iran’s key ports, has drawn international sympathy and calls for sustained support for the affected communities.