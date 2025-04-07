Nigeria, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on narcotic control

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen operational partnership in narcotics control.

The agreement was signed on Monday in Riyadh by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, said the two countries also agreed to tighten the noose on drug trafficking networks within their territories.

Speaking at the event, the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said that both countries have long been allies across various spheres.

Marwa, who was accompanied by the Agency’s Director of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) Ahmed Ningi, said that both countries have a history of strong bilateral relations.

“However, today marks a particularly significant milestone, one that has been long overdue and holds immense importance for both our nations.

“Today’s event marks the culmination of the strong relationship between our two nations, particularly between our respective anti-narcotics agencies, NDLEA and GDNC,” Marwa said.

He said that the partnership was not only a matter of engagements but had extended to a deeper connection, as evidenced by the signing of the MoU.

This, he added, would no doubt build on the collective expertise and establish effective strategies to address the complexities of narcotics control.

Explaining the significance of the agreement, Marwa said, “Illicit drugs have become a global challenge that transcends geographical and ideological divides.

“Whether in the East or West, North or South, drug trafficking and abuse pose a shared threat to humanity.

“Addressing this crisis requires setting aside artificial differences and working together in unity.

“The instrumentality of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the frameworks of various UN conventions have established a common ground for countries to cooperate and coordinate efforts to effectively combat this mutual challenge.”

Marwa said that Nigeria had collaborated with bodies like the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA), International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL) of the US, United Kingdom Border Force, and the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK.

“Others are the French Police and the German Police, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has remained one of Nigeria’s key allies.

“Our cooperation has been long-standing, with mutual support predating the formal signing of this Memorandum of Understanding. In fact, our working relationship extends back nearly two decades.”

Marwa commended the Saudi authorities for previous support to NDLEA while highlighting other areas the agency would require the assistance of the Saudi government.

In his remark, Director General of Saudi Arabia’s Directorate of GDNC, Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni, expressed delight that the MoU was signed after over three years of initial discussions and preparations.

He, however, commended Marwa and his team for their resilience, sincerity and commitment to the global effort to tame the scourge of illicit drug trafficking.

He assured of the commitment of the Saudi authorities to the letters of the MoU while promising more support to NDLEA in the months ahead.

Highlights of the MoU include the exchange of intelligence between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, the Saudi will avail NDLEA of its training academy for joint training, the provision of operational logistics to NDLEA, the conduct of joint investigations and exchange of data on convicts. (NAN)