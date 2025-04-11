Nigeria regional power, pillar of stability in Africa, says Pakistani military chief

Gen. Sahir Mirza, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has described Nigeria as a regional power and a pillar of stability on the African continent.

Mirza made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) headquarters in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the Nigerian military had continued to exhibit strength, pride, and influence within and beyond Africa, adding that Nigeria is more than just a country.

According to him, Pakistan holds in high regard the professionalism and resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces, and deeply respect Nigeria’s role in promoting regional peace and security.

He said the visit underscored the enduring defence cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan, highlighting shared experiences in counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, and strategic capacity-building.

Mirza showcased Pakistan’s defence manufacturing capabilities, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), trainer and combat aircraft, and anti-aircraft systems, while extending a formal invitation to Nigeria’s air chief to visit Pakistan for continued strategic dialogue.

In his remarks, Air Marshal Abubakar acknowledged the significant contributions of Pakistan to Nigeria’s air power development.

He said that NAF had benefited tremendously from the defence partnership with Pakistan – particularly in areas such as pilot training, aircraft acquisition, and logistics.

The CAS also highlighted a broad spectrum of opportunities in Nigeria, including its esteemed military training institutions, which could offer valuable benefits to Pakistan.

He expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation in pilot training, research and development (R&D), and aircraft technology, affirming Nigeria’s commitment to self-reliance through innovation and international partnerships.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for stronger bilateral defence ties.

Key topics discussed included continued engagements on aircraft platforms such as the JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak, which are central to Nigeria’s modernisation goals.