Nigeria needs good leaders to assemble right team – Obasanjo

Obasanjo

By Steve Oko

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria is not bereft of good teams but noted that the challenge has always been in the ability of leaders to identify, assemble and harness their potential.

The former President who made the remark on Friday while inaugurating the 46.3-kilometer Umuahia -Uzuakoli – Akara -Abiriba Road, reconstructed by Gov. Alex Otti, commended Otti for assembling a performing team, hence the successes his administration has continued to record.

Obasanjo said that the sorry state of affairs in the country today could be better if leaders at various levels of government would identify and assign responsibilities to the right aides.

According to the former President, Nigeria should not be poor or wallow in hardship if her leaders could fish out individuals with the potential and competence to turn things around.

He said: “The bad situation we have today can be made better tomorrow. We don’t need to languish in want or poverty. All we need to do is to ensure that at every level we have the right leaders with the right team.

“A good leader needs the right team. We don’t have deficiency of good team. You can get them for Nigeria, and for Africa.”

The former President who appointed great Nigerians like Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Professor Charles Soludo, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, among others who made great waves in their various areas of responsibilities, praised Otti’s appointees particularly the Commissioner for Works and his Health counterpart for their great achievements.

Obasanjo described Gov. Otti as a rare leader who had achieved so much in a short time.

He declared: “Gov. Otti is a man of his word; a goal getter; and a performer. Governor, you are a good example of a true leader.

“Abia has had Governors before but good leaders are rare. When you get one like Otti make good use of him.”

The former President who recalled his harrowing experience when he rode on the road to attend an event at Abiriba, lauded Gov. Otti for fixing the road and ending the ordeals of commuters and motorists plying the route.

“I have passed through this road to Abiriba some years ago. It was hellish! When I was told that it now takes about 45 minutes to get to Abiriba from Umuahia, I said: Otti is a miracle worker.”

Ex-President Obasanjo who urged Gov. Otti to sustain his developmental strides, also urged Abians to consider him for a second term in office to consolidate on his achievements.

“To Abians I say: don’t change a winning team. Otti has an idea of what he wanted to achieve. He did not come for transactional leadership, waste or corruption.”

He advised the Governor against distraction by detractors who never see anything good in others.

“When they talk about you it’s because you are doing well. Remain focused, do what is right and God will continue to be with you,” Obasanjo said.

Speaking at the event that attracted the presence of eminent personalities and the masses, Otti said he embarked on the road reconstruction to mitigate the suffering of the people.

He regretted that past administrations did not do much to change the nightmarish condition of the road that connects four Local Government Areas and hundreds of communities in the state.

“For decades, not much was done to address the challenge of bad roads which led to the migration of our youths.”

The governor said that the two contractors who executed the road project had been fully paid, hinting that the third phase of the road from Abiriba to Ohafia will soon be delivered and inaugurated.

“This road is an eloquent testimony of our resolve to do things right,” Otti said, declaring that criminal elements who took undue advantage of the deplorable condition of the road to terrorise commuters, had gone out of business.

“We have also reduced the risk of road accidents, insecurity and improved economic activities around this corridor,” Otti said.

Highlighting the significance of the road to agriculture, Otti declared: “Never again will our farmers suffer avoidable losses due to bad roads.

Otti said Abia had become a preferred destination for investors due to many achievements of his administration to open up the state.

“This is the best time to invest in Abia because we have not only created an investor-friendly environment but have also secured the state.”

Otti attributed his achievements to prudent management of resources, insisting that his administration has not borrowed a dime since he came on board.

“We have executed our projects without borrowing,” he thundered.

He rather said that he had paid some of the debts incurred by his predecessors.

In a remark, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said that “most times governors come into office and get lost”, but noted that Otti had given a good account of himself.

The former deputy governor commended Otti for changing the narrative in the state, urging him not to relent in his efforts.

“This road had been a nightmare to most of my constituents who come from Old Bende but living in Aba. When they invited us for programmes, we had serious challenges passing through this road, but today, that is history,” Abaribe said.

Speaking also, an elder statesman and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Chris Adighije, said his support for Otti, even though from a different political party, was borne out of his performance.

Senator Adighije who said he had no regrets supporting a performing leader, said Otti had made Abians proud of their state.

“When they say I’m in APC and supporting LP Governor, this is why I will continue to support him. The people will continue to vote for him until he completes his eight years,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, noted that before the intervention, the road was in a terrible deplorable condition due to neglect by previous administrations.

He commended the contractors for delivering on time and according to specifications.

Speaking also, Rep. Obi Aguocha; the Chairman of Isuikwuato Local Government Area, Chinedu Ekeke; former Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Chief David Ogba Onuoha (BOURDEX) said Otti had not disappointed his followers who had trusted him for years.

“We have seen transformation not in talks but in tangible terms,” Ogba added.

Speaker after speaker applauded Otti for his unprecedented efforts to transform Abia State.

The event was attended by dignitaries from across political divides including Senator Austin Akobundu (PDP); former PDP Chairman but now a chieftain of the APC, Senator Emma Nwaka; Bishop Sunday Onuoha; Rep Jinger Onwusibe; traditional rulers, among others.