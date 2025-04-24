Nigeria needs coalition of United Nigerians, not politicians

By Israel Arogbonlo

The complexities of modern governance in Nigeria have exposed the inadequacies of the old ways of doing politics.

The nation is at a crossroads, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that relying on coalitions of politicians with narrow interests is no longer sufficient. Instead, Nigeria needs a broader, more inclusive movement – a coalition of United Nigerians.

In Nigeria, coalitions of politicians have often been characterised by a myopic focus on power and personal gain, rather than the needs of the people they serve. These alliances are frequently formed with the sole purpose of achieving political advantage, rather than driving meaningful progress or reform. As a result, they can be fleeting, dissolving as soon as individual interests are threatened or compromised. Moreover, politician-led coalitions often perpetuate the same divisive politics that have long plagued our nation, prioritising ethnic, religious, or regional interests over national unity.

A coalition of United Nigerians would be different. It would bring together individuals from all walks of life, united by a shared commitment to our nation’s progress and well-being. This movement would prioritise the needs of the people over personal ambition, fostering a sense of shared identity and purpose that transcends ethnic, religious, and regional divides. By working together, Nigerians can achieve far more than we ever could in isolation.

A coalition of United Nigerians would provide a platform for citizens to come together, share ideas, and work towards common goals. It would empower individuals to take ownership of their nation’s future, rather than relying on politicians to drive change. This would have numerous benefits for our nation, including promoting national unity and cohesion, addressing common challenges, fostering a sense of shared identity and purpose, and encouraging citizen participation and engagement.

By promoting national unity and cohesion, a coalition of United Nigerians would help to heal the divisions that have long fragmented our society. It would promote a sense of shared identity and purpose, helping to break down ethnic, religious, and regional barriers. Additionally, a coalition of United Nigerians would provide a collective voice and a shared sense of purpose, enabling us to address common challenges such as poverty, inequality, and insecurity.

The time for a coalition of United Nigerians is now. It’s time for Nigerians to come together and demand a better future for ourselves and for generations to come. A coalition of United Nigerians is not just a possibility – it’s a necessity. By joining forces and working towards a common goal, Nigerians can build a nation that is truly great, truly prosperous, and truly just for all.

Let us put aside our differences and work towards a brighter future – a future where every Nigerian can thrive, where every voice is heard, and where our nation is united in its pursuit of progress and prosperity. We must come together, irrespective of our political differences, and work towards a common goal of building a better Nigeria for all. Nigeria needs a coalition of United Nigerians, not politicians. By working together and prioritising the needs of the people, we can build a stronger, more prosperous nation.

Israel Arogbonlo is a good governance advocate with keen interest in peacekeeping