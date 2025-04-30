Nigeria launches environmental standards certification scheme to boost green governance

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — In a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s environmental management system, the Federal Ministry of Environment on Tuesday launched the Environmental Standards Certification Scheme under the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) project.

Speaking at the Launch in Abuja, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmud-Adam Kambari, said the launch marks a historic moment in the country’s environmental governance.

He said the scheme is not just about training and certification, but a bold move toward building strong institutions for environmental compliance.

According to the minister, the road to launching the scheme was tough, with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in securing consultants to develop the required digital platform.

However, he noted that the team, with support from the National Project Coordinating Office domiciled at the National Universities Commission (NUC), worked tirelessly to bring it to life.

The certification scheme comes in four levels—Foundation, Intermediate, Associate, and Specialist—offering structured, progressive training.

The online portal is now live and features a self-paced Learning Management System, examination modules, and an automated certification process.

He said, “This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening environmental sustainability and ensuring compliance with global best practices.

“The seamless integration of this advanced Learning Management System, secure examination platform, and automated certification issuance will undoubtedly ensure efficiency and credibility,” the minister stated.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Director General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Innocent Barikor, represented by the Director of Environmental Quality Control, Mr. Elijah Udofia, said the scheme will support NESREA’s work by providing a pool of certified professionals who can ensure environmental compliance across all sectors.

He added that the scheme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by strengthening institutional capacity for good governance and environmental sustainability.

Barikor said the certification scheme will complement enforcement efforts by ensuring professionals have the right skills and integrity.

He said, “This scheme supports a national shift toward merit-based systems, regulatory excellence, and sustainable development”.

On her part, Director of the Environmental Assessment Department, Rofiat A. Odetoro, praised the dedication of the SPESSE Project Implementation Unit, the Environmental Assessment Department, and the World Bank.

She expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, government agencies, private sector, and academia, for supporting the vision of professionalizing environmental management.

The Environmental Standards Certification Scheme, supported by the World Bank, is a key component of the SPESSE project.

It is aimed at developing skilled professionals in procurement, environmental, and social standards, with an emphasis on meeting international benchmarks.