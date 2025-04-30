Nigeria eGovernment 2025: ICT stakeholders leverage summit for tech based governance clamour

By Uchechi Obodo

Information and Communications Technology, ICT stakeholders in the country are planning to use the opportunity of the seventh edition of the Nigeria eGovernment Summit in August, to intensify the clamour for tech-based governance which has proven to be more effective worldwide.

The event billed to hold in Lagos, is with a focus on fostering effective governance through digital solutions and public-private partnerships.

Organized by DigiServe Networks Services, in collaboration with the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, the summit is themed: “Public-Private Partnership for Effective eGovernment Solutions.”

The event will bring together government representatives, technology service providers, and citizens to discuss leveraging emerging technologies for improved service delivery. Distinguished speakers will share insights on strategies to enhance governance through technology adoption.

Convener of the Nigeria eGovernment Summit, Lanre Ajayi, emphasized the need for government at all levels to embrace digital tools to improve citizens’ lives. While acknowledging progress, he noted that technology adoption remains slow and urged stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Building on the success of last year’s summit, which attracted over 60 speakers and participants from key government agencies and states, the 2025 summit aims to set a transformative agenda for digital governance in Nigeria.