Nigeria deploys 35 medical professionals to Tanzania

Dr Yusuf Yakub, the Director-General of Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (in the middle in white), and the 35 medical professionals in a deployment exercise to Zanzibar, the United Republic of Tanzania

The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC), says it is deploying 35 medical professionals to Zanzibar, Tanzania, to bridge both the educational and professional gaps in that country.

Dr Yusuf Yakub, the Director General (DG) of NTAC speaking at the deployment of the professionals comprising nurses and doctors said on Tuesday in Abuja, that the exercise was in line with the mandate of the agency to send volunteers to African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries in need of professionals.

Yakub said, “Today is a historic day for the corps and to honour the directive of President Bola Tinubu, using soft power diplomacy, the corps is sending 35 TAC volunteers to Zanzibar.”

Yakub, a former House of Representative Member, lauded the president for the support he has shown in enhancing the Nigeria foreign policy of Nigeria to bridge the gaps in countries that are in need of professionals.

Also, as an agency that was saddled with the responsibility of promoting soft power diplomacy of the country, the DG said, “we always run with the mandate of Mr President to achieve his four D-4 foreign policy initiative.

“NTAC, before its establishment in 1987 our leaders back then usually gave cash support to our sister nations within the ACP countries, but in 1987, the leaders decided to send our technical experts to this country to help in enhancing diplomatic relations and cultural exchange.

“So from 1987 to this day , I am proud to say that NTAC has achieve a lot , and we have deployed to over 40,000 countries and we have deployed over 10,000 experts to the ACP countries.

“This is a great achievement for our country, because on Saturday, when I was in The Gambia to attend a convocation ceremony, the President, Adama Barrow, was so proud and appreciative of the impact of Nigeria in his country.

“The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the only University in that country was a volunteer of the NTAC in 1999, and also the second VC was a volunteer; this is amongst other interventions done by NTAC in that country,’’ he said.

He added that in the spirit of the South-South cooperation, fellow African brothers and underdeveloped countries needed to come together in bridging the gaps with whatever expertise they have to offer to their African brothers.

Speaking also, Dr Paul Cornelius, who is the team lead for the 35 volunteers, lauded the Federal Government for the initiative to bridge the gaps in the ACP countries.

He pledged to do the country proud while also assuring that the group would supersede the achievements of their predecessors in bringing glory to Nigeria.

Similarly, Mohammed Ibrahim, a pediatric Nurse, expressed gratitude to God for being among the successful volunteers from the 10,000 entries.

He pray that God will grant them the ability to do the needful as requested, and also to be good ambassadors of Nigeria while in their host community.

Mary-Jane Okieze, a registered Nurse, said it was an opportunity for all of the volunteers to go out there and show their skills and to also promote Nigeria in the host community.

She lauded the government through NTAC for the wonderful initiative and promise not to be found wanting in her task, adding that, her job required caring for sick patients and she would be honoured to care for the sick in Zanzibar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) professionals going to Zanzibar on primary assignment, will be lecturing and filling the professional gaps in their places of assignment.