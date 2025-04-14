Nigeria becoming hub for skilled labour – Echono, TETFUND boss

TeTfund

By Adesina Wahab

Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Mr Sonny Echono, has said Nigeria was becoming a hub for skilled labour sought after globally.

He stated this while speaking on the sidelines of the annual Vanguard Newspaper Personality of the Year Awards where he bagged the Education Icon Award, weekend.

Echono, who commended the Bola Tinubu administration for some game changing policies in the education sector, noted that the Fund would not relent in the discharge of its assignments and responsibilities.

“Despite the odds and the challenges, products of our education system are not push overs. They can compete with their peers globally. Now, we have a number of our youths working for multinational companies while in the comfort of their homes in Nigeria.

‘’Nigeria is gradually becoming a hub for skilled labour that people across the world are seeking. While we have a youthful population, many of the advanced nations are experiencing declining or stagnant population.

‘’Many of those countries have aging population and they need skilled youthful labour to replenish their populations. That is why education is vital. I must commend the administration of President Bola Tinubu for some policies that are changing the face of the sector for good.

“In TETFund, we have supported over 40,000 people to do postgraduate programmes both locally and abroad. In order not to allow for any gap in the facilities, those sent aboard are trained with what we have here, we are investing heavily on upgrading facilities on our campuses.

“We are also ensuring that projects are completed as soon as possible because we don’t want inflation to catch up with the costs of those projects. Monitoring has been further strengthened. The impact of TETFund on our campuses can be seen by all,” he said.

On whether the Fund was not being overburdened as more public tertiary institutions are set up, Echono explained that prudent management of the available resources had been the order of the day.

He explained: “We get more institutions to care for, also we get more resources too from the increase in education Tax. But more importantly, we are managing well the resources at our disposal.’’

While dedicating the award to President Tinubu, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, staff and management of the Fund, Echono said it would further propel him and his team to do more, as to whom much is given, much is expected.

He stated further that legacy projects that would change the landscape of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions would be executed by the Fund and solicited the support of management of such institutions to ensure seamless execution.