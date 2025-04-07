Nigeria battles meningitis outbreak with 151 deaths, 1,826 suspected cases

meningitis

By Chioma Obinna

ABUJA—The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, yesterday announced that Nigeria has recorded a total of 151 deaths and 1,826 suspected cases of meningitis, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 8.3 percent.

NCDC in its Epidemiological Week 12 Report, beginning from March 17 ending March 23, 2025, explained that the outbreak, affecting 23 states, continues to strain public health resources, especially in the northern regions where the majority of cases have been reported.

The latest data indicates that a total of 289 samples were collected from suspected cases since the beginning of the season, with 126 confirmed as positive, yielding a 44 percent positivity rate.

“Of the confirmed cases, Neisseria meningitidis serogroup C (NmC) accounts for the largest proportion at 27 percent, followed by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup W (NmW) at 13.5 percent.

Other identified strains according to the report include Streptococcus pneumoniae (Spn) at 2.1 percent, Neisseria meningitidis serogroup X (NmX) at 0.7 percent, and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) at 0.3 percent.”

NCDC noted that the outbreak has predominantly affected children, with the 5-14 age group being the most affected.

“This group represents the highest percentage of both suspected and confirmed cases. Additionally, the outbreak shows a significant gender disparity, as 60 percent of the total suspected cases have been reported in males.

“Notably, 94 percent of the total suspected cases have been reported from just 10 states of Kebbi (881 cases), Katsina (158), Jigawa (147), Yobe (109), Gombe (47), Sokoto (303), Borno (36), Adamawa (27), Oyo (23), and Bauchi (66).

“The states of Kebbi and Sokoto have been hit the hardest, with Gwandu LGA in Kebbi alone reporting 313 suspected cases, followed by Tambuwal LGA in Sokoto with 155 cases.

“Also, 17 LGAs across nine states have reported more than 10 suspected cases in this season, underscoring the widespread nature of the outbreak. Some of the affected LGAs include Gwandu Tambuwal, Aleiro, and Kankia,” the report stated.

However, in response to the crisis, NCDC has intensified surveillance, sample collection, and public awareness campaigns.