Niger State South stakeholders back Governor Bago’s security measures in Minna

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Niger State South Senior Stakeholders’ Forum (NSSF) has declared its full support for Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago’s efforts to enhance security and restore order in Minna, the state capital.

In a statement issued after its Executive Committee meeting held on April 26, 2025, the Forum, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Liman (Wazirin Baro/Zannan Agaie), praised the governor’s decisive steps in addressing the threat posed by street thugs and miscreants.

According to the Forum’s Secretary General, Dr. Mohammed Santuraki (Santurakin Nupe), “Minna, once a city known for peace and harmony, had in recent times been gripped by fear due to the activities of street gangs. We commend Governor Bago for implementing enhanced security measures aimed at improving public order and safety.”

The Forum also called on youths across the state to steer clear of social vices and act as responsible ambassadors of Niger State.

“We urge all stakeholders — including parents and community leaders — to collaborate with the state government to combat these pressing security challenges,” Santuraki added.

Reaffirming its broader commitment, the NSSF revealed plans to engage with both Federal and State Governments, as well as non-governmental organizations, to advance critical development projects in Niger South and the wider state.

“The Forum will soon unveil its roadmap for constructive engagements focused on the implementation of key projects and programmes that will benefit the zone and the entire state,” said Santuraki.

The Forum concluded by emphasizing its dedication to fostering unity, collaboration, and progress among political and community leaders in the Niger South Senatorial District.