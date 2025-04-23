Niger gov orders arrest of people with dreadlocks

Gov. Bago

Niger State Governor Umar Bago has ordered the arrest of individuals sporting dreadlocks in Minna, the state capital.

The directive was issued during Tuesday’s high-level stakeholders’ security meeting at the Government House.

Governor Bago instructed security agencies to not only arrest those with dreadlocks but also forcibly shave their hair and impose fines on them.

“We will have zero tolerance for rascality. Anybody that you find with dreadlocks, arrest, barb the hair, and fine him,” Bago declared.

“Nobody should carry any kind of haircut inside Minna. I have given marching orders to security agencies.”

The meeting, attended by security operatives and traditional rulers, focused on clamping down on what the governor described as rising criminality and disorder in the state.

Bago also issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to caution their children as his administration would begin implementing stricter security policies.

“Parents should warn their children. From this moment, it’s 100% fire-for-fire,” he said. “Also, any house found harbouring criminals should be demolished. Niger State is not for useless people.”

Among other measures announced were restrictions on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, which are now banned from operating between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for emergency medical purposes.

The governor also directed traditional and community leaders, including district, village and ward heads, to ensure accurate documentation of all residents in their areas.