Niger Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba has not resigned — Aide dismisses rumour

Governor Mohamed Umar Bago of Niger state wearing a hat and his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba in white cap during an official outing last week.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has not resigned from office, contrary to widespread rumours circulating on social media.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent via telephone, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, dismissed the speculation as false and baseless. She confirmed that Garba remains fully in office and continues to perform his official duties from his residence near the Government House in Minna.

“I am presently in his official residence; he is upstairs and I am downstairs. I can tell you categorically that Comrade Yakubu Garba is still the Deputy Governor of Niger State. There is nothing like resignation,” Abdullahi declared.

The clarification comes amid growing rumours suggesting that the Deputy Governor had stepped down from his position, sparking political anxiety across the state.

Officials from the Deputy Governor’s office have urged the public to disregard the misinformation and warned against the spread of unfounded reports that could cause unnecessary tension.