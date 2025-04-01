Niger Delta Sports Festival will promote unity, discover talents – Gov Umo Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

By Bayo Wahab

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has stated that the forth-coming Niger Delta Sports Festival will foster regional unity, promote sports tourism and ensure talent discovery in the region.

Speaking through a statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Governor Eno applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and others for their sponsorship.

He noted that the fiesta set to begin on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, would be a celebration of athletic excellence and sportsmanship across the Niger Delta region.

While welcoming people to the state for the week-long event, Governor Eno said that Akwa Ibom people, famous for their warmth, hospitality and culinary expertise, are not only prepared but also have the requisite infrastructure and facilities to host the festival and give visitors a memorable experience.

He said the festival, which would feature 3,400 athletes, 560 coaches, 418 officials, and 17 sports categories, would take place at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo Township Stadium, Nwaniba Marina, Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, Ultra Fit Sports Centre, West Itam Secondary School and Cornelia Connely College Uyo.

Governor Eno assured that the sporting events will promote future champions who will represent Nigeria on national and international stages.

“The Government therefore urges citizen and residents to come out and celebrate sportsmanship, unity and excellence. Welcome to Akwa Ibom-the land of promise and home of hospitality and tourism,” he added.

Vanguard News