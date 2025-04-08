Niger Delta activist faults VP Shetimma on corruption being threat to Nigeria

Annkio-Briggs

By Daniel Abia

Annkio Briggs, the convener of the Niger Delta Self determination Movement, NDSM, has faulted Vice President Kashim Shettima on his submission that corruption other than federalism is the biggest threat to Nigeria.

Reacting to the VP’s position on Tuesday, Briggs said that the lack of true federalism is the reason why corruption thrives in the country, adding that because politicians feed fat on corruption, they find it difficult to make a process for federalism.

She said it is only safe to say that corruption is part of the country’s problem but that with true federalism at all levels of governance, Nigeria will be a better place.

“I disagree with Shettima. Corruption is only part of our problems. What we need in this country is true federalism. This is what we have been fighting for many years ago. Isaac Adaka Boro fought for it. The Ogonis fought for it. With true federalism, corruption will reduce drastically”, she said.

The spokesperson of the Ijaw Republican Assembly, IRA, said that true federalism indicates that people should keep their resources and use them to develop their areas. “It is only in such a situation that you can see a semblance of good society.”

According to her, “the young military rulers in the Sahel region of West Africa have come to see this reason, which is why they were able to force France out of their territory after many years of exploitation. That is how it should be.

“What we want is true federalism. And true federalism will, in turn, deal with corruption in its own way. We want to control our resources so that we can use that to develop our region,” she said.

Vanguard News