Niger adopts Hausa as national language replacing French

Niger junta leader, Gen Abdulrahamane Tchiani

Niger’s junta has adopted Hausa as the national language in the place of French in a further break from Paris, its former colonial master.

Since overthrowing civilian president Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023, Niger’s military rulers have severed relations with France, kicking out French soldiers and renaming streets and monuments that bore French names.

“The national language is Hausa” and “the working languages are English and French”, said a new charter published in a special edition of the official journal on March 31.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso — all former French colonies now ruled by juntas — have quit the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), a post-colonial entity that resembles the Commonwealth.

Hausa is the most widely spoken language in the country of 26 million, particularly in the central-southern regions of Zinder and Maradi, and in Tahoua in the west.

About 13 percent of the population speaks French, or just over three million people.

Nine other languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche and Arabic, now become “the spoken languages of Niger”, the charter said.

The new charter was the outcome of a national conference in February, which strengthened the ruling junta by authorising junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani to remain in power for the next five years.