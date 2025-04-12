NFVCB backs Benue State’s film industry development initiative

L-R Nollywood Thespian,Paul Apel Papel, Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board, Dr. Shaibu Husseini and Ambassador David Fiase, Consultant, to the Benue State Government on Film Matters during their courtesy visit to the Board.

By Benjamin Njoku

The National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, has pledged full support for the Benue State Government’s efforts to develop a comprehensive film policy and strengthen the state’s creative ecosystem.

This commitment was made by the Executive Director, Dr. Shaibu Husseini during a courtesy visit by a delegation from Benue State, led by Ambassador David Allgreen Eiase, Consultant on Film Development, to the NFVCB headquarters in Abuja.

Receiving the delegation, Hussein commended Benue State for its intentional shift toward film development, especially with the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Creativity. He described the move as a forward-thinking step in recognizing the value of the creative economy, particularly for youth engagement and empowerment.

Husseini emphasized the importance of building a clear, functional film policy that will serve as a road map for the growth of the industry in Benue State. He assured the delegation of the Board’s readiness to provide technical support and guidance in policy formulation, regulatory framework, and institutional strengthening.

On his part, Ambassador Eiase highlighted the administration of Governor Rev. Fr. Hycent Alia’s resolve to create an enabling environment for filmmakers to thrive in the state. He revealed that, for the first time, the state government was initiating a revolving fund for filmmakers through the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC). This fund is aimed at providing accessible financing for film projects, boosting production, and incentivizing investment in the local creative industry.