Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe recovering from pneumonia

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has appreciated the fans for the ‘messages and warm wishes’ after the club made it known to the public that the 47-year-old is recovering in hospital having been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Howe, who has been in charge of Newcastle since November 2021, was absent for their Premier League match against Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

He went to the hospital late on Friday having felt unwell for several days and with Newcastle winning the match 4-1, assistant manager Jason Tindall said Howe had watched the game from his hospital bed.

In a statement issued by the club, Howe said: “A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family,”

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me.

“I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Jason Tindall and fellow coach Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle for their Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on 16 and 19 April respectively.