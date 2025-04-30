“New York Talk” stems from party era of New York back in the day – Fashion

By Ayo Onikoyi

Boundary-breaking Hip-House/Pop Rap artist from Freeport, Long Island, Fashion is currently steering things up, shaking up the music scene with her vibrant new single, “New York Talk,” available on Apple Music.

Fashion, whose journey from penning poetry at just eight years old to opening for icons like Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, T-Pain, and Rick Ross has opened up in an interview to Ayo Onikoyi entertainment editor Vanguard on her new song, the inspiration behind it while also shedding light on her musical DNA and journey. EXCERPTS:

Q: What is ” New York Talk” all about and the inspiration behind it?

A:: Well, my inspiration came from the party era of New York back in the day… artists like Grandmaster Flash, and Busta Rhymes, and even listening to Missy Elliott, OutKast in New York clubs and radio inspired me to get back to music that makes you want a dance music with a feeling.

Q: Is the new single just another dance song or is there more to it, in view of the message, rhythm, lyrics and titl?

A: It’s definitely not just another dance song. It’s to change the direction of music in the world and make it fun again but still with flow and creativity. You have to master your craft and formula. Once you figure that out everything else will be a breeze.

Q: Can you share with us your musical journey and the influemces that define and shape it?

A; What shaped my journey? It came from the source: My parents. My father gave me my fashion sense. My mother gave me my talent—to understand melody and incorporate it with my lyrics. My musical journey has been very unique… understanding my gifts and how to use it.

Q: What are the elements that influence and dictate the flow of Fashion’s music that are particularly poignant in NewYorkTalk?

A:The basic elements will always be a driving force or inspirational beat to coincide with my lyrics. I want to uplift people, make people move and take them to a place where they didn’t expect to go, but realize they needed to be.

Q: What genre of music do you really do and do you think it is advisable for a music artist to stick to just one genre?

A: Well me, my name is Fashion, so nothing is off-limits. I treat my music like my fashion. It’s whatever, whenever. There are no limits. Everything is a feeling. I have no genre… just a creative process. I am the genre… a rare sound and breed.

Q:; Can you share the story of your life and why music became the big option?

A:Music is an option for me because you can’t ignore the signs of the Beholder. He gave me this gift to share with the world and be my authentic self while doing it. This was meant for me—a calling I can’t duck from. I was chosen to be different be bold and lead.

Q; What has been your most remarkable experience as a music artist?

A; Watching myself take over the feelings of so many people when I perform, it becomes an addiction. To know that you hold that kind of power… music is powerful and the words you speak.

Q: I suppose NewYorkTalk is about New York City and its people, what’s the feedback like since its release?

A: Yes, the feedback has been an over-pour of joy. The song has everyone dancing (from young to old); smiling. The icing on the cake was the video that followed the single. It took the song from a dance song to what I refer to as “creative genius, excitement, Missy Elliott vibes”. People have been saying they haven’t seen anything like this in a long time and that is a good feeling!

Q: Which Nigerian music artist would you like to collaborate with and why?

A: I would love to collaborate with Tems. She has so much potential and longevity in her career and growth, and a good heart will take you further than talent.

Q: What’s your ultimate goal and dream as a musician?

A: My ultimate goal is generational wealth and to spread joy and light to those who don’t have it.

Q: What does good music mean to you and who are your favourites in this regard?

A: To me, good music is a song you can still play twenty years from now and still get the same feeling. An example is Michael Jackson. I can play mostly all his songs and still feel what I felt the very first time.

Q: The name Fashion is rather odd. What informed choosing the name

A: My name, Fashion, came from being unique and pushing the bar. I think clothes are freedom of expression that marches to their own beat. Every human being is different with a pace that fits their soul. I’m just one of those people. I treat my music like my fashion. Nothing is off-limits.