Netanyahu vows to return hostages without giving in to ‘Hamas dictates’

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Saturday to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza without yielding to Hamas’ demands, insisting the military campaign in the Palestinian territory had reached a “critical stage”.

“I believe we can bring our hostages home without surrendering to Hamas’s dictates,” Netanyahu said, in his first comments since Hamas, seeking a permanent end to the Gaza war, rejected a new truce proposal from Israel.

“We are at a critical stage of the campaign, and at this point, we need patience and determination to win.”

The remarks drew a swift rebuttal from an Israeli campaign group representing the hostages’ families, which accused Netanyahu of having “no plan” for securing the captives’ freedom.

“There is one clear, feasible, and urgent solution that can be achieved now: reach a deal that will bring everyone home — even if it means stopping the fighting,” Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

Netanyahu, however, insisted that ending the war now would embolden the country’s enemies.

“Ending the war under these surrender conditions would send a message to all of Israel’s enemies: that abducting Israelis can bring Israel to its knees. It would prove that terrorism pays — and that message would endanger the entire free world,” he said.

Hamas, Netanyahu said, was “demanding the end of the war and the continuation of its rule”, as well as a full Israeli withdrawal, “which would enable Hamas to rearm and plan more attacks against us”.

“If we commit to ending the war, we will not be able to resume fighting in Gaza,” he said.

“So I ask you — did our soldiers fight in vain? Did our heroes fall and suffer for nothing?”