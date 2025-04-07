NESG, UNESCO, Art & Culture Ministry collaborate to boost Nigeria’s Cultural Economy

By Bayo Wahab

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy (FMACETC) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), recently gathered in Abuja to explore strategies for unlocking the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries.

The discussions, which focused on policy reforms, digital transformation, sustainable investment, and stakeholder collaboration, delivered robust contributions from policymakers, industry leaders, creatives, and cultural advocates.

Aimed at positioning Nigeria’s culture sector as a major driver of economic growth, job creation, and global competitiveness, the event set the roadmap for policy formulation and implementation, technological innovation and digital transformation, cultural diversity and economic growth, and the development of cultural infrastructure to enhance capacity-building and content creation.

In his opening remarks, NESG Board member Udeme Ufot noted that the forum provides a strategic platform for sector updates, dialogue, and collaboration among stakeholders in the culture ecosystem.

“As Nigeria’s cultural sector continues to evolve into a significant economic contributor, this engagement is vital to refining policies and structures that will drive sustainable development.” Ufot said.

He added that beyond economic contributions, the cultural sector plays a crucial role in promoting social harmony, preserving our rich heritage, and fostering peacebuilding.

According to Mrs. Ugochi Akudo Nwosu, representing the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, the government is committed to leveraging Nigeria’s cultural heritage for economic growth and global influence.

In his submission, Shaibu Husseini, the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, stressed the need for a new mindset and reform within the public sector to support Nigeria’s creative industry effectively.

He criticised unrealistic stakeholder expectations, such as government funding for memorial events without proper budgetary backing and internal resistance from civil servants unfamiliar with reform-driven leadership. He added that civil servants in his agency are being reoriented to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

Also speaking, Gbile Holloway, the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), called for improved synergy between government agencies and ministries to ensure a unified national direction for cultural development.

In his view, Obi Asika, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), emphasized the need for legal reforms, infrastructure modernization, and stronger stakeholder collaboration.

He highlighted NCAC’s evolving role from a cultural custodian to an active ecosystem builder, advocating for the repurposing of NCAC offices into creative hubs to support entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

While Yinka Iyinolakan, Founder/CEO of C-Dial, spoke on the need to integrate Indigenous languages into technology, Makinde Adeniran, President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), advocated for effective internal regulation in Nigeria’s creative sector.

