NERC fines 8 DisCos N628m for estimated billing infractions

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has sanctioned eight electricity distribution companies, DisCos, a total of N628 million for failing to comply with monthly energy caps for unmetered customers between July and September 2024.

The Commission in a statement on Thursday listed the affected DisCos as Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola.

NERC declared that the DisCos must issue credit adjustments to affected customers by May 15, 2025.