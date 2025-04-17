President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and President-elect, Bola Tinubu

By Bayo Wahab



Amid the accusation of nepotism against President Bola Tinubu’s administration, former federal lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani said that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government committed worse nepotism.



President Tinubu’s administration has been heavily criticised lately, particularly by northern politicians, who strongly believe his appointments are largely skewed in favour of his home region, the southwest.

In a recent interview, Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, accused the president of running a ‘non-inclusive’ government, saying his political appointments do not reflect the federal character principle.

However, on Thursday, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sani countered the nepotism allegation against Tinubu, arguing that the Buhari administration was worse in terms of favouritism.

It is clear the nation has a very short memory, and then we simply forget what happened the last time Buhari was in power. What was the profile of nepotism at that time? He asked.

Sani recalled that during the ex-president’s administration, about 30 federal appointments were given to people from Katsina, Buhari’s state.



“The DG of SSS, Daura was from Katsina state, the DG of NIA, Rufai was from Katsina state, the MPA, my sister Hadiza, she’s from Katsina state, Director of Federal Mortgage Bank, Katsina state, SMEDAN, Katsina state, FRCN Katsina state, NIMET Katsina state, NIMASA Katsina state, Railway Corporation, Katsina state, all those things, you don’t talk of Chairman of federal civil service about 30 (of them) We don’t have time, I can state all of them. All from Katsina state,” he said.



To further prove his point, the former lawmaker said most military and para-military appointments were skewed in favour of the northern region.



“At a certain time in this country, the Controller General of Immigration, which is Babendede, is from northern Nigeria. Customs, Hamid Ali is from northern Nigeria, Civil Defense, Audi is from northern Nigeria, Chairman of Federal Road Safety Corps is from northern Nigeria. Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba is from northern Nigeria, the Chief of Nava staff, the Chief of Army Staff, they’re all from northern Nigeria. We have had all these things here, and you have never had any person from the south of part of the country raising issues,” Sani argued.



He maintained that some of the northern politicians kicking against Tinubu’s appointments are angry because they have issues with his government.



Sani also questioned the moral stand of Tinubu’s critics, saying they kept quiet when nepotism perpetrated by Buhari favoured them.



“I will appreciate the morality of your position if I can hear your voice when you’re on man from your tribe, from your ethnic group and from your own tribal identity by perpetrating those evil attitude against it. And when you keep quiet when it favored you, and now you speak out when it doesn’t favor you,” he said.



While admitting that two wrongs do not make a right, he warned Tinubu to be careful. He said the President does not have to toe the line because his predecessor filled major positions with people from his state and region.

Vanguard News