Ndume hails troops for repelling Boko Haram night attacks on Gwoza LG

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), has commended troops of 26 Task Force Brigade for repelling armed terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded Gwoza local government headquarters in Borno state.

The incident took place at about 11.08 am.on Friday, when the terrorists hibernating around the Mandara Mountains sneaked through Guduf, a community behind the Emir’s Palace.

Recall that some terrorists had last Thursday infiltrated into Yamtake village, a community located about 14km from Gwoza town and killed two soldier,s including an unspecified number of civilians.

This recent attack on Gwoza came barely 24 hours after the Borno state House of Assembly in its last Thursday plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan passed 10 Resolutions following the renewed Boko Haram onslaught on many communities, calling on the federal government and the security agencies to redouble their efforts in addressing the situation.

Senator Ndume who hails from Gwoza in an emotional ladden voice while speaking to our Correspondent on Saturday morning described the series of Boko Haram attacks as worrisome.

He appreciated the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Brigadier General Nasir Abdullahi and his gallant troops who stood firm and engaged the attackers for some minutes, overwhelmed them and pushed many of them back.

He noted that, the firepower of the troops and their sacrifices had prevented the terrorists from recapturing Gwoza and it’s environs, even as he enjoined residents to continue the resilience.

“It is unfortunate that in less than 12 hours when Yamtake community of Gwoza witnessed deadly attack where two soldiers and some civilians were killed, the resilient people of Gwoza town came under another Boko Haram attacks on Friday night.

“I want to thank troops of 26 Task Force Brigade under Brigadier General Nasir Abdullahi and of course, our Civilian Joint Task Force, Hunters and Vigilantes for teaming up and repelled the attack without any casualties from the side of military or civilians.

“Let me use this opportunity to thump up for our people who are resilient, as normalcy have since returned, and businesses are going on without hindrance in Gwoza town”. Ndume stated.

Gwoza was once a Boko Haram caliphate before it was liberated by troops few years ago.