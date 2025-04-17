NDEYA hails Tompolo, Pondi’s peace building efforts

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – THE Niger Delta Ethnic Youths Alliance, NDEYA, has commended Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, for his commitment to sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.

NDEYA made the commendation in a statement by it’s National President, Comrade Alex Ovie ldu.

“We commended our leader and great friend, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, for his immense contributions in promoting peace, enhancing security and youth empowerment which have significantly boosted oil production and impacted positively on the nation’s economy”, he said.

He also extolled the leadership and competence of Chief Kestin Pondi, MD/CEO, Tantita Security Services, for prioritizing and sustaining peace and security in the oil and gas sector.

“The increase in oil and gas production has led to the improvement in the nation’s revenue, increased the nation’s gross domestic products (GDP), job creation, youths empowerment and infrastructure development in the region and the country as a whole,” the group emphasised.

Idu also lauded Pondi for his commitment to humanitarian gestures, environmental sustainability and youth. empowerment in the region.

He also commended the Chairman, Renat Security Consults, Engr. Michael Anoka, for his strong synergy and collaboration with Tantita Security Services which he said, had helped to empower thousands of youths, women and developed rural communities in Ndokwa nation and beyond.

He urged youth groups, leaders and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to continue to support the operation of Tantita Security Services in protecting oil and gas pipeline networks across the region.