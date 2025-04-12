NCC spokesman, Reuben Muoka, retires

By Emmanuel Elebeke

After long years of professional service, Reuben Mouka, a veteran ICT journalist and public relations professional, has bowed out as Director of Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He joined the NCC after working at the Vanguard Newspapers where he was the Hi-Tech Editor some 18 years ago.

He was promoted to the position of the commission’s Director of Public Affairs (DPA) on Monday, June 20, 2022.

He worked under the supervision of former Director of Public Affairs, Tony Ojobo and took over from Dr Ikechulkwu Adinde, who was redeployed to the special duty unit of the Commission.

He was sent to the special duties and economic policy and analysis departments at some point during the first term of Professor Umar Danbatta as EVC.

He was head of media and public relations from 2009 until 2015 when Danbatta resumed as EVC.

At Vanguard, Muoka worked with Okoh Aihe, who recently retired from the NCC, to run the paper’s Hi-Tech pages after reporting on ICT for several years.

He left Vanguard to work at MTS First Mobile, a pioneer company in mobile communication in Nigeria, as Corporate Affairs Manager.

Muoka has first and second degrees in Mass Communication.

He was once chairman of the League of Communications Correspondents, a beat association created in 1988 to help ICT journalists become professional ICT reporters.

He is married with children.