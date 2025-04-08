NCC moves to safeguard consumers’ airtime with new guidelines on unclaimed recharges

By Juliet Umeh

In a significant step to enhance consumer protection in Nigeria’s telecom sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced new guidelines to address the growing issue of unutilized and unclaimed airtime and data on inactive subscriber lines.

Speaking at an industry-wide consultative forum in Abuja, which was attended both physically and virtually by major telecom operators, consumer rights groups, and other stakeholders, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to protecting consumers without stifling industry innovation or sustainability.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Ms. Rimini Makama, Dr. Maida emphasized:

“As we evolve, we must ensure consumers are not left behind. Our goal is to create a regulatory framework that balances consumer rights with operational practicality.”

The forum focused on reviewing and refining the Draft Guidance on Unutilized and Unclaimed Recharges, which builds on the recently introduced Quality of Service Business Rules 2024. Under these rules, prepaid lines with no revenue-generating activity for six months are deactivated and may be recycled after an additional six months of inactivity.

However, the new draft guidance provides a safety net: subscribers will have up to 12 months after deactivation to reclaim any unused airtime or data, provided they can verify ownership of the line.

Key Provisions of the Draft Guidance: A 12-month window for subscribers to reclaim unused airtime or data after line deactivation.

A ban on monetizing unclaimed balances—recovered airtime must be used for voice, data, or value-added services only.

Mandatory consumer education campaigns to inform subscribers of their rights and recovery options.

A 90-day compliance deadline for operators, with enforcement mechanisms, including regulatory audits.

Mrs. Chizua Whyte, Head of Legal & Regulatory Services at the NCC, emphasized that the guidelines reflect international best practices.

“We are aligning with global standards, focusing on transparency and practical solutions rather than cash refunds,” she stated.

The NCC reiterated that airtime is a consumable service, not a monetary asset, and that this initiative aims to preserve consumer rights while maintaining fairness and competitiveness in the telecom industry.

With these new guidelines, the NCC continues to lead in building a telecom ecosystem that prioritizes consumer interests while fostering innovation and operational efficiency.