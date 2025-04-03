NCAA warns airlines against halfway deportations of Nigerian passengers

Presidency proposes stricter sanctions on airlines over flight delays, cancellations

By Nnasom David

FCT, Abuja — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to international airlines over the growing number of complaints from passengers who are being airlifted halfway to their destinations only to be deported back to Nigeria.

The aviation regulator condemned this practice, stating that it has caused significant distress to passengers and tarnished the reputation of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu stated this in a statement cited by Vanguard on Thursday, April 3.

“These actions, which involve the refusal of boarding or denial of entry at intermediate or transit stops due to visa and travel restrictions, are completely unacceptable,” he said.

The NCAA emphasized that it is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers of any potential barriers to their admissibility before they commence travel.

“Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or returned to Nigeria only upon arrival at transit stops,” Achimugu added.

Citing the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 (Part 19.21.1.1), the NCAA reminded airlines and their agents of their duty to ensure that travelers are aware of any potential entry restrictions before their departure.

“Airlines must take appropriate measures to screen and provide passengers with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their travel documents and visa requirements before issuing tickets or allowing boarding,” the statement read.

In light of these issues, the NCAA has announced immediate enforcement measures.

“Effective immediately, any airline found engaging in such practices will face regulatory action, including fines, suspension of flight operations, or other penalties deemed appropriate,” Achimugu warned.

The NCAA called on all international airlines operating in Nigeria to comply with these directives, stressing that maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the industry is crucial for ensuring passenger well-being.