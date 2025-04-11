NBC bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s new album ‘Tell Your Papa

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has banned Nigerian radio and television stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s new single, ‘Tell Your Papa, over what it describes as its “objectionable nature”.

“ Your Papa”, released on Monday, criticised President Bola Tinubu government’s economic policies, telling his son, Seyi to tell his father (President Tinubu) that Nigerians are hungry among others.

In the song, the rapper berated President Tinubu for making “too many empty promises,” which he dismissed as “balablu grammar”.

Eedris, as he is popularly known, called on Seyi Tinubu to convey Nigerians’ hardships to his father.

“Tell your papa Seyi/ Tell your papa country hard/ Tell your papa people dey die/ Tell your papa Seyi/ This one don pass jagajaga/ Seyi, ebi n pa mekunu/ Tinubu, ebi n pa mekunu/ Seyi how far/ Your papa no try/ Too much empty promises/ Balablu grammar,” Eedris sings

The song, according to a memo dated April 9 and signed by Susan Obi, the coordinating director, broadcast monitoring, was deemed to be in violation of Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Justifying the ban the NBC said it considered the song’s content to be “inappropriate” and “objectionable”, saying it violated public decency standards on broadcast platforms.

The commission equally advised stations to “exercise discretion” and avoid airing the song to maintain “responsible broadcasting standards”.

According to NBC, “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song “Tell Your Papa” by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.

“It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The Commission requests that your station exercises discretion and refrains from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.

“Your cooperation and commitment to upholding these standards are greatly appreciated. Thank you.”