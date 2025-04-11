NBA takes 2025 conference to Enugu, cites undemocratic developments in Rivers as reason

Osigwe

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the relocation of its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu, citing serious concerns over what it described as unconstitutional governance and a breakdown of democratic order in Rivers.

In a statement released late Thursday and jointly signed by NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN), General Secretary Mobolaji Ojibara, and Chairman of the AGC Planning Committee, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), the association explained that the decision was driven by recent political developments that undermine the rule of law.

“Indeed, prior to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the excitement and eagerness of members to attend,” the statement noted.

However, it said that momentum was halted following the federal government’s imposition of a Sole Administrator— a retired military officer— to govern the state. The NBA criticized the administrator’s “command-style” governance, describing it as a clear departure from constitutional norms.

“His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule,” the statement read.

Following consultations with NBA branch chairmen in Rivers State and an emergency session of the National Executive Council (NEC) on March 27, the association reached a unanimous decision to move the conference. The NEC condemned the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions in the state, calling the National Assembly’s ratification of the move—via a voice vote rather than the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority— a “grave constitutional subversion.”

“To hold our flagship event in such circumstances would amount to a tacit endorsement of constitutional violations and subversion of the rule of law,” the statement emphasized.

The NBA declared the appointment of a Sole Administrator in Rivers as unconstitutional and affirmed its stance to uphold the principles of democracy and legality.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2025 Annual General Conference will now be held in the historic Coal City of Enugu. The city possesses the infrastructure and capacity to host a conference of our scale and significance,” it added.

The association reassured members that preparations for a successful and impactful conference are well underway in Enugu.