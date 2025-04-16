NBA should refund N300m to Rivers government – Saidu

The Nigerian Bar Association logo.

By Jimitota Onoyume

International rights activist, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refund the N300 million it allegedly collected from the Rivers State Government to host its conference, which was later relocated to Enugu State.

Saidu, who serves as President of the International Human Rights Commission, Ecology and Marine, Africa, expressed shock that the NBA described the sum as a “gift” when the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, demanded a refund following the change of venue.

He noted that such a large amount could significantly improve the lives of farmers and fishermen in Rivers State who rely on government support. Saidu emphasized that the proposed conference had no direct impact on the daily lives of ordinary citizens in the state.

“The NBA is a professional body composed primarily of lawyers who charge for their services. It is unethical for them to insist on keeping the money,” he stated.

Saidu urged anti-corruption agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist the Rivers State Government in recovering the funds.

“Many Nigerians are asking if actions like this won’t further damage the already fragile integrity of the judiciary. This act must be condemned,” he said.

“If the NBA insists on holding back the N300 million it received from the Rivers State Government, the EFCC should step in. What benefit did this conference bring to everyday people—farmers, fishermen—working hard in the state’s waterways? How can lawyers collect such funds and simply call it a gift?”

He continued, “Without the intervention of the Sole Administrator, Rivers people might never have known how their money was spent. Despite the state’s vast resources, the people remain poor.”

Saidu demanded an immediate refund, questioning the NBA’s justification for retaining the funds. “Was the conference organized for the people of Rivers State? If not, the money should be returned without delay. You cannot simply label public funds as a gift to lawyers.”

He concluded with a call to action: “I stand in defense of the poor. Nigerians must speak up. Many organizations host conferences in Rivers State without such financial demands. On behalf of the farmers and fishermen who work tirelessly, often without results due to environmental challenges, I urge the EFCC and rights groups across the country to speak out and take action.”