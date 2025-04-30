Navy rescues 99 passengers after boat collision in Rivers State

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the successful rescue of 99 passengers after a market boat collided head-on with a barge in the waters of Rivers State.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, the rescue operation was carried out by personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder. The Navy deployed four gunboats following a distress call.

“On Tuesday, April 29, a rescue team from NNS Pathfinder responded to a distress call and successfully rescued 99 individuals from drowning after a market boat en route Akuku-Toru Local Government Area was involved in a collision with a barge, ADAM (Damen Buba),” Adams-Aliu said.

The accident caused significant structural damage to the market boat, but swift action by Navy personnel stationed at Naval Security Station 035, in coordination with four additional gunboats, led to a successful search and rescue operation.

“All 99 passengers were rescued despite the challenging conditions, and most of their goods were also salvaged,” he added.

He praised the prompt response of the naval personnel, noting that their timely intervention ensured there was no loss of life and helped preserve valuable property.

The Navy reiterated its commitment to maritime safety, with Commodore Adams-Aliu stating, “Under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the Nigerian Navy remains dedicated to ensuring the security and safety of all legitimate seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime domain.”