Navy intercepts 1,306 bags of smuggled rice in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS — The Nigerian Navy has intercepted 1,306 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice during a routine anti-smuggling operation in the Majidun community, Ikorodu West Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The seizure was made by the Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE, led by Commodore Paul Nimmyel, Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT and Maritime Component Commander for South-West Operation AWATSE.

Briefing journalists at NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Nimmyel disclosed that the interception occurred on Saturday, April 12, 2025, during ongoing security and anti-smuggling patrols.

He explained that the operation began when vehicles suspected of being involved in smuggling activities attempted to evade a Navy checkpoint. “This prompted a swift pursuit by the Operation AWATSE Quick Response Team (QRT), in line with the Joint Task Force’s Standard Operating Procedures,” Nimmyel said.

He added that the operation was carried out with “commendable professionalism and restraint,” noting that no casualties were recorded.

“The timely response of the QRT and the successful interception of the consignment demonstrate the Maritime Component’s continued commitment to supporting statutory agencies in curbing smuggling activities within its area of operations,” he said.

The seized 1,306 bags of rice were officially handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command, Apapa, in accordance with the Harmonized Standard Procedures on Arrest, Detention, and Prosecution.

Commodore Nimmyel reiterated the Navy’s resolve to support the government’s efforts in enforcing laws against economic sabotage and maintaining national security.