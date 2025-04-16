Navy foils attempted attack on NIWA officials in Onitsha, arrests two miscreants

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — Operatives from the Onitsha Naval Outpost have successfully foiled an attempted attack on the Management staff of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), who were on official duties in Onitsha. Two individuals, reportedly working for the Onitsha South Local Government Area, were arrested in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a scheduled inspection by NIWA officials, led by Mr. Suleiman Nicholas, the NIWA Area Manager. The team was on a site inspection along Niger Street, Onitsha, where NIWA had previously arrested Orji Kelechukwu, a 54-year-old man, for allegedly encroaching on the agency’s Right of Way, a matter currently in court.

According to Mr. Nicholas, the Local Government authorities had allegedly orchestrated the attack, with hoodlums attempting to disrupt the inspection. However, Navy personnel and police officers who accompanied the NIWA team quickly intervened, dispersing the miscreants and arresting two of the attackers.

Mr. Nicholas recounted that the Onitsha South Local Government Chairman, Mr. Emeka Orji, arrived at the scene during the altercation but remained in his vehicle, refusing to confront the situation directly. Instead, he reportedly resorted to sending miscreants to intimidate the NIWA team. Nicholas also pointed out that Orji did not step out of his vehicle to address the inspection or engage with the NIWA officials about their claims regarding the Right of Way land.

“This project is crucial for us, and we will not allow any further disruption. Despite the interference from the local authorities, we are committed to our duties,” Nicholas said.

The incident is connected to a larger dispute over land ownership, as Orji Kelechukwu is being prosecuted for illegally occupying and developing the land on NIWA’s Right of Way. In the two-count charge, Orji faces accusations of encroachment and causing a potential breach of peace by unauthorized activities on the disputed land.

Meanwhile, Mr. Paul Onuachalla, the Onitsha South Local Secretary, denied the allegations against the Local Government, asserting that it was NIWA that had used Navy officials to intimidate their representatives, claiming the situation had been reversed.

This development comes amid an ongoing legal battle between NIWA and the Onitsha South Local Government, where some local property owners affected by the demolition of structures on NIWA’s Right of Way have taken the matter to court.

NIWA continues to call for resolution on the matter, stressing the importance of safeguarding public property and ensuring its lawful use for national development.