Navy clamps down on crude oil thieves, apprehends 6 suspects

The Nigerian Navy says the troops of Operation Delta Sanity and its units have apprehended six suspected crude oil thieves in a series of simultaneous operations conducted from April 20 to April 22.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu said the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH had on Sunday, apprehended four suspected pipeline vandals around Renaissance Africa Energy Coy Pipeline at River-Kolo Creek in Bayelsa.

He said the Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS, on Monday, discovered and deactivated two illegal refinery sites in Oteghele, Obodo Omadino Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

According to him, the site contained two refining ovens and 10 dugout pits laden with large amounts of stolen crude oil.

He added that the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH also intercepted and impounded two vehicles laden with several sacks of illegally refined products in Olodo Community, Bayelsa.

“On Tuesday, Naval Outpost ONITSHA apprehended suspects with a locally made rifle and 10 machetes.

“The suspects were in the process of attacking SEEPCO oil facility in Oguikpele Community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

“Investigation revealed that these suspects were allegedly involved in the attack and killing of three Soldiers on June 11, 2024.

“On Tuesday, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA discovered and deactivated two illegal refinery sites in Bernnet Island and Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

“The site had nine dugout pits, several sacks and drums laden with large amounts of illegally refined AGO and stolen Crude Oil,” he said.

Adams-Aliu said the 3-day coordinated anti-crude oil theft operations underscored Navy’s resolve to rid the maritime domain of thieves and other nefarious elements.

He said the resolve was in line with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.