National Sports Festival to promote National unity – Uzodimma 

Gov Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday said the 2025 National Sports Festival would promote National unity in the country.

Uzodimma’s spoke to newsmen in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, while receiving the unity torch for the festival at the government House in Owerri.

According to the statement, “The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has received the Unity Torch for the 2025 National Sports Festival taking place in Ogun State. The Governor did Monday, April 28, 2025 and described the event as a platform to promote unity among the participating States in the country.

“Receiving the Unity Torch on behalf of the Imo State Government at the Government House, Owerri before Sports enthusiasts, staff of the National Sports Commission and Imo State Sports Council who gathered to witness the event, the Governor urged the Imo contingents to go and make the State proud by winning the coveted medals.

“He reminded them that Imo State is known for excellent performance in sports, and encouraged the contingents to go out there with determination and come back with many gold medals to make the State proud.”

It was Uzodimma expectations that the Imo contingents should “Go and win, and win, and win, to the glory of God,” he challenged them.”

The statement added that; “The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Obinna Onyeocha handed over the Unity Torch to the Team Leader from the National Sports Commission, Ms Mbora Ikana, who in turn handed it over to the Governor amid singing, drumming and dancing.”