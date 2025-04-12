National Security Adviser’s official escort vehicle stolen during Abuja Juma’at prayers

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Dare-devil criminals stole an official black Toyota Hilux Escort vehicle belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Nuhu Ribadu, during Friday’s Juma’at prayers.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has prompted a swift and intensive investigation by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

Sources said the vehicle was parked around 1:05 pm opposite the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) complex in Area 10, while the ONSA official attended prayers at a nearby mosque.

Upon returning from the service, the official who attended prayers at a nearby mosque discovered the vehicle was missing.

Security expert Zagazola Makama confirmed the car theft via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, noting that the incident was promptly reported to the Garki Police Division at approximately 2 pm.

He said law enforcement officers responded immediately.

Meanwhile, in a bid to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen vehicle, the FCT Police Command has launched a comprehensive stop-and-search operation across all checkpoints and entry/exit points in the capital city.

Police authorities have confirmed that investigations are actively underway, and all available resources are being deployed to track down the fleeing suspects.

The Command has assured the public that they are committed to recovering the stolen Hilux and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

This incident has raised concerns about security in the capital, even in seemingly secure areas, and highlights the audacity of criminal elements.

The ongoing police operation signals a determined effort to restore confidence and ensure the safety of residents.