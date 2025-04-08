National Grid: FG splits TCN as NISO begins operations

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday formally inaugurated the board and management of the Nigerian Independent System Operator, NISO, marking the official unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, into two separate entities.

Under the new structure, the Transmission Service Provider, TSP, will oversee TCN’s physical infrastructure, including transmission towers, power lines, and substations. Meanwhile, NISO will take charge of system operations, managing load allocation from generation companies to distribution companies and eligible customers.

Speaking at the induction ceremony organised by the Bureau of Public Enterprises, the Managing Director/CEO of NISO, Engr. Abdu Mohammed, stated that the company is committed to enhancing the reliability and stability of the national electricity grid.

Mohammed explained that the national grid would be managed in a transparent and pragmatic manner, ensuring that all operators play by the rules.

“Our major role in the power industry is to bring the needed changes in the system that will enhance availability, reliability, and quality of supply of electricity to Nigerians. In addition to that, we’re supposed to create an atmosphere, an environment of transparency, discipline, and orderliness in electricity business in Nigeria, meaning that participants in generation, transmission, distribution, and eligible customers behave in a passionate manner in line with the provisions of the market rules and the grid code.

“The coming on board of the NISO Board of Management will usher these qualities that are required to make the power sector tick, just like other power sectors in bigger jurisdictions.

“Now it’s a journey. It’s not a one-off business. The beginning of the journey starts today. We begin today, and we’re going to hit the ground running. Tomorrow, we’re going to Oshogbo, the National Control Center, to make sure that our operators are aligned to our vision, mission, objectives, and goals as enshrined in the Electricity Act 2023”, he added.

With the grid proving very unreliable following a series of collapses and trippings, Engr. Mohammed said: “We understand the challenges in the industry, and we’re going to tackle them pragmatically and systematically. We’re going to deal with these problems, like I said, it’s a journey, we’re starting from somewhere, and gradually, definitely with speed and quality, we shall be there to make sure that Nigerians enjoy a steady, reliable electricity supply in the nearest period”.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had two weeks ago appointed Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade as NISO Board board chairman, with Engineer Abdu Mohammed as Managing Director.

The President also appointed four Executive Directors: Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Dr. Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Mr. Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

The Non-Executive Directors include Engineer Lamu Audu, representing Generation; Mrs Folake Soetan for Distribution; Mr Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie as Market Expert; Engineer Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz for Transmission, and Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Power.