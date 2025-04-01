NATASHA: Police have become the lapdog of APC – HURIWA

Nigerian police on duty.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Abuja – The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), a leading pro-democracy advocacy organization, has strongly condemned the Nigeria Police Force and the Kogi State Government for what it describes as a reckless abuse of power aimed at frustrating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

HURIWA criticized the alleged conspiracy between the Kogi State Police Command and the state government, led by Governor Usman Ododo—first cousin to former Governor Yahaya Bello and a political rival of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan—to prevent the senator from visiting her family home and engaging with her constituents.

“HURIWA is appalled that the Nigeria Police Force, a constitutional institution meant to serve the common good, has instead become an ‘attack dog’ and further deteriorated into the ‘lapdog’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read.

The group called on the police hierarchy to detach itself from partisan politics and uphold its constitutional duty as an independent and professional institution, as mandated by the Police Act of 2020.

“Why should the Kogi State Police Command blindly follow the political directives of the APC governor, abusing the Police Act and using politically motivated tactics to stop Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan from exercising her fundamental rights—freedom of movement, peaceful assembly, and expression?” HURIWA questioned.

The organization further demanded an investigation into the Commissioner of Police, insisting that he must provide evidence of security threats cited to justify what they termed a politically motivated crackdown.

HURIWA recalled that, just 48 hours before Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s scheduled homecoming event, the Kogi State Government suddenly announced a ban on rallies and public gatherings over alleged security concerns.

The government claimed the ban also extended to activities such as fishing, citing incidents that reportedly led to the loss of two lives in Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette, all in Kogi Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Monday, justified the decision as a measure to prevent potential security threats.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the Kogi State Police Command ordered the cancellation of the rally, citing an “intelligence report” that warned of possible hijacking by hoodlums.

“Intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause a disturbance of peace in the state. The command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace currently being enjoyed,” said police spokesman William Aya.

HURIWA, however, dismissed these claims as a “primitive and unconstitutional misuse of police powers”, asserting that the police in Kogi State have been reduced to mere enforcers of APC political interests.

“The Kogi State Police Command has transformed into the ‘official lapdog’ and ‘attack dog’ of the APC. This is absolutely despicable and condemnable,” the statement concluded.