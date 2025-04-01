Natasha has no respect for rules and laws, says Kogi Govt

By Boluwaji Obahopo Lokoja

In the unfolding development over ban on political gathering and use of convoy by Kogi State government and the successful homecoming of Senator Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan, the state government has accused the senator of inciting chaos in the state.

This is just as the state government dismissed Natasha’s position that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, former governor Yahaya Bello and incumbent Kogi Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo were behind her ordeals.

The Kogi State government made its position known on Tuesday in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo which read apart:

“The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to the reckless, malicious, and utterly false allegations made by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan in her verified Facebook Page, in which she claims that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

“This is yet another desperate and calculated attempt by an incurable liar and serial manipulator to mislead the public, inciting unrest, and present herself as a victim after deliberately violating the ban on political gatherings imposed by the State Government to maintain law and order. Her statement exposed her plans to use her visit to stir trouble and violence in Kogi Central Senatorial District. We will not allow any part of the state to go up in flames nor permit the killing of innocent souls by the actions of the suspended Senator.

“Although she has since deleted the post after realizing what the lie would cost her, we have a screenshot of it which was saved before she deleted the post. Her actions since the early hours of today have confirmed the authenticity of the security report that certain elements were planning to foment trouble in Kogi Central.

“Let it be categorically stated that Governor Ododo has no interest in the political theatrics of the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Her baseless allegations are nothing but a feeble attempt to stir unnecessary controversy and cover up her blatant disregard for the law. She has once again proven that she has no respect for rules and the laws.

“Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has consistently demonstrated a pattern of lawlessness, using lies and deceit as her tools of political engagement. The recent disturbances in Kogi State, orchestrated by her defiance of the state’s security directives, have further confirmed her status as a security threat to the people of the State.

“She deliberately violated the State Government’s ban on political gatherings, which was put in place to prevent security breaches and maintain peace. Instead of respecting the law, she chose to incite chaos, disregarding the safety and stability of the state. When confronted with the consequences of her actions, she resorted to her usual tactics of playing the victim and fabricating baseless accusations against respected leaders of the state and the nation.

“The people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large should see through her deceptive ploys and reject her attempt to manipulate public perception with outright lies. Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is not a victim; she is an instigator of disorder who thrives on spreading falsehoods to gain public sympathy.

“The Kogi State Government will not be blackmailed or intimidated by the antics of a desperate politician who has built her political career on falsehoods. We remain committed to upholding law and order and will take all necessary steps to ensure that no individual, no matter how highly placed, is allowed to breach public peace with impunity. The building tension and cloud of violence hanging on Kogi Central wouldn’t have been necessary if Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan had complied with the position of the State Government and cooperated with security agencies. She would be held responsible if her actions result in any violence in Kogi Central or any part of the State.

“Let it be clear that the security of every citizen in Kogi State, including that of Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, remains a priority. However, the government will not tolerate anyone deliberately provoking crises and then crying wolf when confronted with the consequences of his or her actions.

“We call on the security agencies to take note of her reckless utterances and inflammatory actions that pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the state. She should be held accountable for her blatant attempts to incite violence and cause unnecessary tension.

“Kogi State remains a peaceful state under the leadership of the Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo and we will not allow anyone, regardless of his or her status, to derail our commitment to peace, security, and progress.”