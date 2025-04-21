NASS shifts resumption to May 6

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Assembly has postponed resumption of plenary session for both senators and members of the House of Representatives by one week.

To this end, the two Houses of the National Assembly will now resume on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, instead of the earlier scheduled date of Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

A notice to this effect has been sent to both senators and members of the House of Representatives by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

Ogunlana explained that the extension was to allow senators and members of the House of Representatives to participate in the Workers’ Day ceremony and attend to other engagements in their constituencies.

It reads, “I am directed to inform distinguished senators, honourable members, and the general public that the two Houses of the National Assembly have extended the date for the resumption of plenary sessions from Tuesday, 29th April 2025, to Tuesday, 6th May 2025.

“This extension allows Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to participate in the Workers’ Day ceremony and attend to other engagements in their constituencies.

“Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public are invited to take note of the new resumption date.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”