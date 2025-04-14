Nasarawa United banished to Gombe, fined N6m over fan violence

Nasarawa United have been banished from their Lafia Township Stadium and fined N6 million by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for repeated violations involving poor security and fan misconduct.

The sanctions follow confirmed reports of an assault on Plateau United player Vincent Temitope and an attempt to harass match officials after the Matchday 33 fixture between both clubs.

In a four-count charge, the NPFL cited Nasarawa United for breaching Rules B13.52, B13.22, C9, and C11 of the league’s Framework and Rules.

The breakdown of the fine includes: N1 million for failing to provide adequate security, N1 million for failing to control supporters, breaching Rule C9, N1 million to cover medical expenses for the assaulted player, violating Rule C11, and N3 million for repeated breaches of the NPFL regulations

In addition to the fine, the club will now play its remaining home matches at Pantami Stadium in Gombe, as punishment for the recurring incidents in Lafia.

Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, who signed the letter addressed to the club, stressed that the league maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct and violence.

Nasarawa United has 48 hours to respond in writing—either to accept the decision or to appeal and appear before a disciplinary panel.